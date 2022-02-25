Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2022

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is committed to the team and will not pursue any television opportunities, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the month, McVay has no plans of leaving the team to take a job in the broadcast booth. There had been rumors of McVay’s potential retirement from coaching after this season if the Rams did win the Super Bowl, which they did.

McVay is only 36 years old and has coached five seasons in the NFL with the Rams. He’s made the playoffs in four of five seasons and has made two Super Bowl appearances with one win. At this rate, if McVay hangs around the coaching ranks long enough, he’s got a shot to go down as one of the all-time greats. He has a 55-26 record in the regular season with L.A. and is 7-3 in the postseason.

The Rams have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season at +1200. Those are the best odds out of the NFC, where they are favored to advance to the Super Bowl again at +450. L.A. is also the favorite to win the NFC West division title at +150 over the San Francisco 49ers at +200. There was never much thought that McVay would leave the team and this report shouldn’t affect the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook much, especially this early in the offseason.