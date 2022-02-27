Bucs G Ali Marpet retires after seven seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face significant turnover in 2022, and their offensive line is the latest unit to take a hit. Guard Ali Marpet announced on Sunday that he is retiring after seven years in the league.

Marpet earned a Pro Bowl appearance this past season and was graded a top-ten guard at Pro Football Focus. The Bucs offensive line ranked fifth in adjusted line yards and first in adjusted sack rate.

Marpet had two years remaining on his contract. If the team cuts him with a post-June 1 designation, they would clear $10 million in cap space. They could also elect to go after some of his signing bonus money that would clear further cap space.