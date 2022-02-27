 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs G Ali Marpet retires after seven seasons

The Bucs turnover continues.

By David Fucillo
Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face significant turnover in 2022, and their offensive line is the latest unit to take a hit. Guard Ali Marpet announced on Sunday that he is retiring after seven years in the league.

Marpet earned a Pro Bowl appearance this past season and was graded a top-ten guard at Pro Football Focus. The Bucs offensive line ranked fifth in adjusted line yards and first in adjusted sack rate.

Marpet had two years remaining on his contract. If the team cuts him with a post-June 1 designation, they would clear $10 million in cap space. They could also elect to go after some of his signing bonus money that would clear further cap space.

More From DraftKings Nation