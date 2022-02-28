Where is the NFL Combine in 2022?

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners.

The 2022 NFL Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will take place from March 1-7. It has been in Indianapolis since 1987.

In the combine, we will see guys do a ton of different workouts/drills. One of the first ones that most people know about is the 40-yard dash. Then is the bench press where guys lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. Next is the vertical jump and broad jump. After that is the 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill, 60-yard shuttle. All of that is followed by position-specific for all the guys participating.