Can fans attend the NFL Combine in 2022?

For the first time ever, fans will be able to attend the NFL Draft Combine in the 35th annual event. The combine continues to elevate in fan interest with how much of it is covered on TV, but 10,000 fans can sit in the lower section during portions of the event.

Fans may register for up to five free tickets for each of the four days. The sweepstakes began on February 23rd and ends on March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The NFL Draft Combine will take place March 3-6 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Below is a look at the NFL Draft Combine schedule for each position group during the week. Doors will open one hour prior to the scheduled start times of each event.