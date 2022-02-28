Kyler Murray’s agent sends detailed contract proposal to Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt made a statement about the contract proposal he sent on behalf of his young quarterback to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In the statement, Burkhardt explains that Murray has two objectives for the Cardinals and their fans — being their long-term quarterback and desperately wanting to win a Super Bowl.

But for those things to happen, Murray and his representation wants long-term stability for the team and himself. In the contract proposal that they sent to Arizona, Burkhardt said that they want the following:

Financial protection

Is in line with the current quarterback market that compares his results alongside relevant comparisions

Lower 2022-23 salary cap number to allow the team to re-sign deserving teammates and add free agents

Represents a real commitment from the organization

To wrap-up that statement, Burkhardt said that actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business and that Murray remains hopeful that the Cardinals choose to commit. It will be interesting to see how this public negotiation plays out as Murray enters his final year on his rookie deal. His fifth-year option has not been picked up yet, but the deadline for that isn't until May 2.