Raiders set to face Jaguars in 2022 Hall of Fame Game

The 2022 NFL season will kick off in Canton, Ohio when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Las Vegas Raiders at the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night, August 4th. This will be the first preseason game of the new season and gives these two teams one extra preseason matchup, as the rest of the league will start their preseason games the following week.

Last season the NFL added another regular season game, giving each team 17 on the year. That pushed the league to reduce the number of preseason games to three, but the Hall of Fame game participants had four total. With another 17 game season on the horizon, we should once again have a similar preseason schedule to last year.

The Jaguars will look to finally get back on track after yet another season with the worst record in the league. Both teams will be sporting new coaches, with the Raiders bringing in long-time Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels and the Jaguars hiring ex-Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. With new coaches in place, these teams already get extra time for the coaches to get their teams on boarded with their coaching style and this game also pushes their training camp dates back to allow for more practice time before the game.