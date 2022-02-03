Report: Titans are a potential suitor for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

A new team has emerged in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, even though the quarterback has not made a decision about staying or leaving Green Bay. The Tennessee Titans could be a landing spot for the quarterback, according to ProFootballTalk.

The report adds Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville said Rodgers has purchased land in Franklin, Tennessee, which is about 30 minutes outside of Nashville. The radio personality added Rodgers would be “open” to joining the Titans, but the quarterback hasn’t mentioned the team in any public comments.

The Titans do have some impressive skill players for Rodgers, with Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry all set to return. Ryan Tannehill navigated this season well for the Titans, but clearly has his limitations when it comes to winning games. Tennessee’s defense is capable of being a solid group, so there’s definitely a strong roster should Rodgers want to make the move. The AFC South is also a favorable division for Rodgers, although it still might be tougher than the NFC North.

The Denver Broncos have remained a constant presence in Rodgers rumors, but the Green Bay Packers still appear to the be the favorite at this point in time to retain the quarterback.