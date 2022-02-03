Report: Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Doug Pederson as head coach, according to Ian Rapoport. The Jaguars were back in the market for a head coach after the Urban Meyer experience went south quickly, and they decided to go with a Super Bowl winner in Pederson.

Sources: The #Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their new coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2022

The Jaguars were expected to hire a coach with an offensive background, which Pederson has. He turned Carson Wentz into a MVP contender during the season the Eagles won the Super Bowl, eventually getting the title with Nick Foles at quarterback due to an injury to Wentz. Jacksonville is clearly hoping Pederson can do the same thing with Trevor Lawrence, the team’s promising quarterback. Pederson finished his Eagles tenure with a 42-37-1 record. He went 4-2 in the playoffs.

This hiring is yet another sign of the NFL’s questionable hiring procedures intended to foster more diversity among head coaches. Buccaneers offensive coordinator and former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich, who is African American, was considered a natural fit for the position but apparently voiced concerns about the Jaguars general manager. We’ll see if this hire impacts the current lawsuit the NFL is facing from former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.