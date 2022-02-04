2022 NFL Pro Bowl format, events taking place this year

We have made it through the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and the only thing between us and Super Bowl 56 is Pro Bowl Week! The NFL’s version of All-Star week comes every year between the Conference Championships and the big game.

Pro Bowl week is full of fun events for fans to enjoy culminating in the often lighthearted Pro Bowl game on Sunday. This year, the Pro Bowl comes to you live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET. For those looking to attend in person, according to Ticketmaster, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The Skills Showdown took place on Thursday night, including events like precision passing, thread the needle, best catch, fastest man and “epic” Pro Bowl dodgeball. Rookie QB Mac Jones took home the win for precision passing, while Micah Parsons beat out Tyreek Hill in the 40-yard dash. If that wasn’t enough excitement, we also got to see Stefon Diggs making a sick catch while jumping through a table in honors of Bills Mafia.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the AFC and NFC will hold practices on Friday and Saturday to help them get into rhythm. The AFC opened as 1-point favorites over on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total installed at 62.5.