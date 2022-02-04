 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Pro Bowl format, events taking place this year

We take a look at the events on slate for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

The sleek, silver and black steel and glass Allegiant Stadium plays host to Sunday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers on January 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located on 62 acres adjacent to Interstate 15 and west of the Mandalay Bay and Luxor Hotel &amp; Casinos, the recently completed $1.9 billion domed stadium (actually located in Paradise, Nevada) has become a hit with Raiders fans. Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

We have made it through the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and the only thing between us and Super Bowl 56 is Pro Bowl Week! The NFL’s version of All-Star week comes every year between the Conference Championships and the big game.

Pro Bowl week is full of fun events for fans to enjoy culminating in the often lighthearted Pro Bowl game on Sunday. This year, the Pro Bowl comes to you live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET. For those looking to attend in person, according to Ticketmaster, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The Skills Showdown took place on Thursday night, including events like precision passing, thread the needle, best catch, fastest man and “epic” Pro Bowl dodgeball. Rookie QB Mac Jones took home the win for precision passing, while Micah Parsons beat out Tyreek Hill in the 40-yard dash. If that wasn’t enough excitement, we also got to see Stefon Diggs making a sick catch while jumping through a table in honors of Bills Mafia.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the AFC and NFC will hold practices on Friday and Saturday to help them get into rhythm. The AFC opened as 1-point favorites over on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total installed at 62.5.

