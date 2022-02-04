Where is the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl?

The 2022 Pro Bowl will kick off on Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN.

The Pro Bowl officially returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 and this will be the first time it will emanate from the Las Vegas Raiders’ state-of-the-art facility. This is part of the league’s push to make Las Vegas one of their go-to destinations for these events with the 2022 NFL Draft also taking place there as well.

The annual exhibition featuring AFC and NFC All-Stars was regularly held at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI, from 1980-2016 before setting up shop at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the next four years. It’s unknown if Las Vegas will remain as the permanent host city for future years or if the league will rotate locations.