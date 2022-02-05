Top NFL draft prospects to watch in 2022 Senior Bowl

The 2022 Senior Bowl is set to kick off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. This showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, will feature 2022 NFL Draft prospects looking to improve their stocks as the American team will face the National team.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable NFL Draft prospects to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Players to watch on offense
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: Pickett had a supernova senior season in 2021, leading Pitt to an ACC Championship and attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist. He’s being projected as the first quarterback taken off the board in early mock drafts.
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: Willis was a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback at Liberty who is being lauded for his upside and potential. He’s still somewhat of an unknown commodity to most people, so there’s intrigue into how he’ll perform with everyone watching in Mobile.
- Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis: Austin is the latest in the pipeline of highly skilled offensive skill position players to come out of Memphis and has impressed scouts in practice this week. He has a chance to really impress on Saturday.
- Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama: Robinson has the chance to become the next great running back to come out of Alabama and has been showing out in practice this week. He was named the running back of the week for the American Team on Friday and could make a case for being the first tailback taken off the board.
- Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa: Penning has already gone viral this week for his aggressiveness in linemen drills this week and will be one to focus on if you’re a fan of a team in need of offensive line help. The big 6’7”, 322-pounder was already projected as a late-first round selection and could shoot up boards even more with a nice showing on Saturday.
Players to watch on defense
- Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State: Johnson was by all accounts a destructive force in practice this week and will plans to play despite sustaining a minor ankle injury and sitting out of practice of Thursday. He has the chance to emerge as the third edge rusher taken in the first after Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson.
- Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina: Enagbare entered this week projected as a potential Day 2 selection and has been turning heads in practice this week. In an ultra-loaded edge rusher class, he may be carving out a spot for himself.
- Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma: Winfrey has been impressing scouts throughout the week and is earning himself more money with each good outing he puts on tape. The former No. 1 JuCo prospect is projected as the second best interior lineman in this class after Jordan Davis and could elevate himself into the first round with a nice Senior Bowl outing.
- Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia:
- Damone Clark, LB, LSU: Clark has also showed out in practice this week and was voted on as the linebacker of the week for the American Team. Racking up 135 tackles and 5.5 sacks, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award and some would argue that he was snubbed when the award went to Georgia’s Nakobe Dean.
- Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: McCreary has been projected as a potential second-round prospect in the draft with first round potential. Questions have started to arise about his size and arm-length throughout the week, so he’ll have an opportunity to put those doubts to bed when facing elite receiver prospects.