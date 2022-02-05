Top NFL draft prospects to watch in 2022 Senior Bowl

The 2022 Senior Bowl is set to kick off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. This showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, will feature 2022 NFL Draft prospects looking to improve their stocks as the American team will face the National team.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable NFL Draft prospects to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Players to watch on offense

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: Pickett had a supernova senior season in 2021, leading Pitt to an ACC Championship and attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist. He’s being projected as the first quarterback taken off the board in early mock drafts.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: Willis was a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback at Liberty who is being lauded for his upside and potential. He’s still somewhat of an unknown commodity to most people, so there’s intrigue into how he’ll perform with everyone watching in Mobile.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis: Austin is the latest in the pipeline of highly skilled offensive skill position players to come out of Memphis and has impressed scouts in practice this week. He has a chance to really impress on Saturday.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama: Robinson has the chance to become the next great running back to come out of Alabama and has been showing out in practice this week. He was named the running back of the week for the American Team on Friday and could make a case for being the first tailback taken off the board.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa: Penning has already gone viral this week for his aggressiveness in linemen drills this week and will be one to focus on if you’re a fan of a team in need of offensive line help. The big 6’7”, 322-pounder was already projected as a late-first round selection and could shoot up boards even more with a nice showing on Saturday.

Players to watch on defense