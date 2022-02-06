Dolphins announce Mike McDaniel is their next head coach

UPDATE: The Dolphins announced they’ve agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel and he will be their next head coach.

The Miami Dolphins are working on a deal to make San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel their next head coach, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night.

This is McDaniel’s first head coaching job after spending more than a decade working alongside Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel got his first NFL opportunity as an intern under Kyle’s dad Mike. He then joined Kyle on the Houston Texans coaching staff. After a year in the UFL with the Sacramento Mountain Lions, he returned to the NFL and the Shanahan staff in Washington. McDaniel remained with Kyle as the OC moved to Cleveland, Atlanta, and then San Francisco.

If this deal gets done, McDaniel will replace Brian Flores, who was fired after three seasons as the Dolphins head coach. Flores had two consecutive winning seasons when he was fired and is currently suing the NFL and all 32 teams in a class action suit around discrimination.

The Dolphins were 9-8 in 2021 and Flores has accused owner Stephen Ross of wanting to tank early on. There has been difficulties in the organization deciding if Tua Tagovailoa is the QB of the future, with the front office reportedly pushing to acquire DeShaun Watson. The Dolphins have made two playoff appearances in the past 20 seasons and last won a playoff game following the 2000 regular season game.