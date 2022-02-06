What did the NFL do for the 2021 Pro Bowl?

The 2022 Pro Bowl comes to you live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the game airing on ESPN. Fans will be happy to know that the events and the Pro Bowl itself will allow fans and be back in person as opposed to 2021. If you recall, the Pro Bowl last year was canceled and virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 Pro Bowl: Madden Edition

Rather than the usual Skills Challenge and Pro Bowl, the 2021 Pro Bowl week consisted of two “events” which were highlight battles and then a virtual Madden Showdown. Rosters were still voted upon and chosen, but these were the lone events. For the Madden Showdown, the AFC and NFC teams each had four representatives that would play a quarter for their respective conference. The AFC was represented by quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Derrick Henry, rapper Snoop Dogg and their football legend was former NFL wide receiver, Keyshawn Johnson. The NFC was represented by quarterback Kyler Murray, safety Jamal Admas, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and their legend was former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.