Who are the 2022 Pro Bowl Legends captains?

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the game can be seen on ESPN and ABC.

This year’s Pro Bowl Legends captains are Luke Keuchly, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten, Rod Woodson. Wayne and Woodson will represent the AFC, while Keuchly and Witten represent the NFC. The four legends captains combined for 35 Pro Bowl appearances throughout their careers.

The legends captains will act as mentors for Pro Bowl players and will appear on the sidelines during the game. Additionally, the four are a part of Pro Bowl events leading up to game time.

Through the 2021 Pro Bowl, Tom Brady has the most selections to this annual matchup with 15, and there is a four-way tie with 14 Pro Bowl appearances between Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen.

The AFC is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 62.5.