Matt LaFleur, Packers staff to coach NFC in Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of his coaching staff will be coaching the NFC team in the Pro Bowl, per Paul Kuharsky.

The honor of coaching in the NFL’s all-star game tends to go to the coaching staff of the highest-seeded team from each conference that was eliminated in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. Matt LaFleur and his staff will take on Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and his staff. LaFleur and company will be joined by William Carr who is an HBCU head coach that is being involved through the HBCU Legends Coaches program. Vrabel and the AFC coaching staff will be joined by Deion Sanders.

The game has been moved from its traditional Hawaiian venue, Aloha Stadium, to Las Vegas. The iconic tropical venue has been condemned and will be torn down and rebuilt in the coming years.

The game is slated to kickoff this weekend in between the Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and fans can get one final glimpse of their favorite players before the long offseason by tuning in on ESPN.