What time does the NFL Pro Bowl start?

A week before the next Super Bowl champion is crowned, the Pro Bowl will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 6th featuring some of the top players in the NFL this season. The game will be held from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was voted to be the starter for the AFC, and the other quarterbacks voted to the team were Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones was added to the roster as an alternate to take the spot of one of the AFC QBs. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be on the sideline for the AFC.

On the NFC roster, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was voted in as the starter, followed by Tom Brady and Kyler Murray. Rodgers and Brady will not play in this game, and they were replaced by Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur will lead the NFC team.

NFL Pro Bowl start time, TV info

Game date: Sunday, February 6th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Odds st DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: AFC -1

Point total: 62.5

Moneyline: AFC -115, NFC -105