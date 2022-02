NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Starting roster for NFC team

The NFL Pro Bowl will return this season and be live on your television sets this Sunday. We’ve got your look at who will be on the field. As usual, there are injury opt outs and those players who made it to the Super Bowl will be preparing for the big game. That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of star power though.

In the NFC, we’ll get Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson at quarterback, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and James Conner at running back, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans and CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver and George Kittle and Kyle Pitts at tight end.

Here’s a look at the starters for the NFC team heading into the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Offense

*opted out

Quarterback

Running Back

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receiver

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Evans is replacing Adams, who opted out of the game, reportedly due to injury)

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (Lamb is replacing Kupp, who is preparing to play in Super Bowl 56)

Tight End

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive Line

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys*

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Commanders*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals (Humphries is replacing Smith, who is not playing due to injury)

Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings (O’Neill is replacing Wirfs, who is not playing due to injury)

Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks (Brown is replacing Williams, who is not playing due to injury)

Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions (Jackson is replacing Scherff, who is out due to injury)

Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers (Tomlinson is replacing Martin, who is out due to injury)

Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers (Mack is a replacement for Kelce, who is not playing due to injury)

Defense

Defensive End

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles (Sweat is a replacement for Bosa, who is out due to injury)

Defensive Line

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers*

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (Hargrave is replacing Clark, who is out due to injury)

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Vea is replacing Donald, who is preparing for Super Bowl 56)

Linebacker

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks*

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (White is replacing Wagner, who is out due to injury)

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers (Gilmore is replacing Ramsey, who is preparing to play in Super Bowl 56)

Safety

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Winfield is replacing Diggs, who is out due to injury)

Special Teams