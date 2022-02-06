NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Starting roster for AFC team

The NFL Pro Bowl will be live on your television sets this Sunday, and we’ve got your look at who will be on the field. As usual, there are injury opt outs and those players who made it to the Super Bowl will be doing Super Bowl things instead. That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of star power though.

In the AFC, we’ll get Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb and Najee Harris at running back and Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson at wide receiver and Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce at tight end.

Here’s a look at the starters for the AFC team heading into the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Offense

*opted out

Quarterback

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals*

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (Harris is replacing Joe Mixon, who will be preparing for Super Bowl 56)

Fullback

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers*

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (Johnson is replacing Ja’Marr Chase, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (Renfrow is replacing Keenan Allen, who opted out due to injury)

Tight End

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Line

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans (Saffold is replacing Quenton Nelson, who opted out due to injury)

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Defense

Defensive End

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals*

Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs (Clark is replacing Trey Hendrickson, who is preparing to play Super Bowl 56)

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (Simmons is replacing Chris Jones, who opted out due to injury)

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*

Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (Landry is replacing Joey Bosa, who opted out due to injury)

Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Safety

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams