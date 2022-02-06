NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Starting roster for AFC team

The NFL Pro Bowl will be live on your television sets this Sunday, and we’ve got your look at who will be on the field. As usual, there are injury opt outs and those players who made it to the Super Bowl will be doing Super Bowl things instead. That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of star power though.
In the AFC, we’ll get Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb and Najee Harris at running back and Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Diontae Johnson at wide receiver and Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce at tight end.
Here’s a look at the starters for the AFC team heading into the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
Offense
*opted out
Quarterback
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens*
- Mac Jones. New England Patriots (Jones is replacing Lamar Jackson, who opted out due to injury)
Running Back
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (Harris is replacing Joe Mixon, who will be preparing for Super Bowl 56)
Fullback
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receiver
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (Johnson is replacing Ja’Marr Chase, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl)
- Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (Renfrow is replacing Keenan Allen, who opted out due to injury)
Tight End
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Line
- Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
- Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans (Saffold is replacing Quenton Nelson, who opted out due to injury)
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
- Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
- Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Defense
Defensive End
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs (Clark is replacing Trey Hendrickson, who is preparing to play Super Bowl 56)
Defensive Line
- DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (Simmons is replacing Chris Jones, who opted out due to injury)
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (Landry is replacing Joey Bosa, who opted out due to injury)
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots
- Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
- Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback
- J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Safety
- Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
- Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts (Long Snapper)
- A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (Punter)
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (Kicker)
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (Returner)
- Matthew Slater, New England Patriots