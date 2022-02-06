 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Pro Bowl Announcers: Monday Night Football crew to handle NFL all star game

We discuss who will be a part of the announce team for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

By TeddyRicketson
ESPN Reporter, Lisa Salters reports on the game between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers during Round 2, Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 12, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Before we get to Super Bowl 56 next week, we will have the Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 7th. With the game airing on ESPN and ABC, we know who will be announcing the 2022 Pro Bowl. Steve Levy will be the play-by-play announcer and he will be joined by color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter and she will be the one to watch because the Pro Bowl is known to have fun interviews on the sideline even while the game is being played.

This will be the first Pro Bowl announcing duties for Levy and Griese who were featured as the Monday Night Football crew this season with Riddick and Salters. Riddick was a sideline reporter in 2018, but this will be his first time in the booth for the Pro Bowl. Salters is the veteran broadcaster as she has been the sideline reporter for the last seven Pro Bowls.

