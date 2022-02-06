All of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl touchdowns and video highlights

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is underway! There isn’t tackling, or much real competition, but some of your favorite players are going to make some fun interceptions and touchdown catches today and we’ll bring you the highlights in case you have to wash the dishes or take the dog for a walk!

Latest touchdowns/highlights

Stefon Diggs takes a toss from Najee Harris, looks to throw, but takes it for himself and beats his brother for the touchdown instead. The AFC is running away with this one right now. AFC and over betters are feeling good.

AFC 41 — NFC 21

Mac Jones makes a beautiful throw on the road to Hunter Renfrow in the back of the end zone to put the AFC up by 13.

AFC 34 — NFC 21

Brother against brother, Trevon Diggs get a couple snaps on offense, while his brother Stefon Diggs defends him.

Justin Herbert places another beautifully placed ball to Mark Andrews. This game is built for Herbert’s great arm. Andrews has four receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

AFC 28 — NFC 21

Kyler Murray finally got on track, as he eluded defenders like he usually does and then put one up for Mike Evans to make a play in the end zone. Then Evans goes to the uprights for the dunk.

AFC 22 — NFC 21

Things could be going better:

the best of the best, baby

This Pro Bowl allows teams to keep the ball after they score, but they have to go for a 4th and 15 from their own 25 yard-line. So far they’ve had four attempts and zero conversions. The latest was also returned for a touchdown, as the Browns’ Myles Garrett took a T.J. Watt deflected pass to the house.

AFC 22 — NFC 13

And here comes your second pick-6, as the Bucs Antoine Winfield Jr. returns an errant Patrick Mahomes pass for a touchdown.

AFC 14 — NFC 13

Wow. Justin Herbert threads the needle. The guy is going to be great for a long, long time.

AFC 14 — NFC 7

Herbie brought the rocket arm to the Pro Bowl.



: #ProBowl on ESPN

: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3

The first offensive touchdown goes to the 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a pass from the Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

AFC 7 — NFC 7

Your first touchdown comes off a Kyler Murray interception by the Colts turnover machine, Darius Leonard. Murray and Leonard pick up where they left off in the regular season.

AFC 7 — NFC 0

