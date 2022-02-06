How much do the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl winners and losers make?

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is all for fun and to give fans a look at the best players in the game, but the players do get more than a trip to Las Vegas and to hang out and play some flag football, they also get some real cash out of the weekend.

The winning Pro Bowlers will make $80,000 while the losing players make $40,000. That isn’t chump change by any means. Of course, many of these players have contracts that dwarf these numbers, but not all of them. And, with millions of people watching and attending, the NFL isn’t doing this all for charity either.

But, the 40k difference between winning and losing doesn’t seem to push these teams into trying all that hard. Nobody associated with the NFL wants any of these star players getting hurt, so it does seem odd that winning is incentivized quite this much.