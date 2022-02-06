Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas for battery following 2022 Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The alleged battery occurred early Saturday night at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Kamara was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, which he played in earlier Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

UPDATE: The alleged battery occurred at Drai’s Nightclub and Kamara posted $5,000 cash bail, per a local news account.