Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas for battery following 2022 Pro Bowl

By David Fucillo Updated
Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints puts his helmet on as he retakes the field during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The alleged battery occurred early Saturday night at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Kamara was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, which he played in earlier Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

UPDATE: The alleged battery occurred at Drai’s Nightclub and Kamara posted $5,000 cash bail, per a local news account.

