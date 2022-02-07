New Orleans Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach, per report

The New Orleans Saints have found their replacement for head coach Sean Payton, and it’s an internal promotion. The team has informed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen they are promoting him into the head coach role, per Adam Schefter.

Allen is getting his second chance to be an NFL head coach. The Oakland Raiders hired him in 2012 and fired him in 2014. His teams were 4-12 in 2012 and 2013 and he was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2014 season. After the Raiders fired him, he joined Payton’s coaching staff in 2015 as a senior defensive assistant. He was named defensive coordinator and has held that role since.

Allen replaces Payton after the latter served 15 years as head coach. The Saints won one Super Bowl and were 152-89 during Payton’s tenure. They finished last season 9-8 and just missed the playoffs. Payton’s teams made nine playoff appearances with three conference title game appearances.