Report: Titans don’t consider Aaron Rodgers an option this offseason, moving forward with Ryan Tannehill

Last week, Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Tennessee reported that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers purchased some land in the state, which sparked some noise that he could make his way to the Titans.

The Titans just like the Packers had a disastrous performance in the playoffs as they were knocked out in the Divisional round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not play well as he threw three interceptions. The veteran quarterback did not have the best regular season either with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With those types of numbers, it seems as if the Titans may be better off moving on from Tannehill. However, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported that Tennessee does not consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and they have full intentions of moving forward with Tannehill.

The 33-year-old Tannehill just signed a lucrative four-year, $118 million contract in 2020 and is scheduled to make $29 million next season. But the veteran QB does have a potential out in his contract after the 2022 season. Therefore, it would be best for the Titans to let next year play out and then re-evaluate the quarterback position.