Munich to host first NFL regular season game in Germany in 2022

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Munich will host the first every regular season game in Germany for the upcoming 2022 season. The game will be held at Allianz Arena, home of Bundesliga Champions FC Bayern Munich. This will be the first of four games held in Germany over the next four years, with the first two happening in Munich and the next two taking place in Frankfurt.

The league is ramping up the number of international games next season with five taking place outside of the United States’ borders. Along with Munich, three games will be held in the U.K. and one will be held in Mexico City.

Word started to spread in October about the league planning on expanding its International Series to Germany, with several cities showing interest in hosting the American enterprise. The NFL had a presence in the country during the days of NFL Europe, where six cities had franchises throughout the tenure of the developmental league.

It has yet to be announced who will play in said game but there’s a good chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one of the participants. Germany was declared as the Bucs’ international home market this past December and it would make sense for them to play in the inaugural game.