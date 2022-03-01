Colts GM non-committal on QB Carson Wentz’s future with the team

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was non-committal regarding Carson Wentz’s future with the franchise, which could signal a move for the team in the offseason at the position.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz’s future with Indy: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022

The Colts brought Wentz in to stabilize the position and eventually fulfill his potential as a franchise player. The quarterback nearly led the team to the playoffs last year but lost the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week. Wentz finished with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, which was enough to see Indianapolis to a 9-8 record. Indianapolis’ offensive situation is ideal for Wentz, as it features a strong run game, offensive line and high-potential receivers.

With several teams looking for solutions at quarterback, it’s possible the Colts could get a decent draft pick package back for Wentz. He’s likely the most proven quarterback in terms of production that would be available, with Jimmy Garoppolo being up there as well. We’ll see what the Colts end up doing with Wentz in the offseason.