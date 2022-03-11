Report: Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year extension worth $98.98 million

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby inked a four-year, $98.98 million extension with the team per Tom Pelissero and and Ian Rapoport. The number is a bit odd but makes sense when you realize Crosby wears #98. The deal has $53 million guaranteed and represents $95 million in new money for the pass rusher.

The #Raiders are signing Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with $95M in new money and $53 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A massive payday for a rising star. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2022

Crosby had 8.0 sacks in 17 games last season and has racked up 25.0 sacks in 49 career games over three seasons. With Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson now in the division, it makes sense for the Raiders to lock up a star pass rusher to get after these quarterbacks.

While new head coach Josh McDaniels is not expected to do much this season with the Raiders this season, having Crosby in the mix is a good sign for the team’s defense. The Raiders are +1000 to win the AFC West per DraftKings Sportsbook.