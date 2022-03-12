Amari Cooper trade rumors: Cowboys trading WR to the Browns, per report

Amari Cooper is on the move. The Dallas Cowboys receiver is headed to the Cleveland Browns in a trade, per Adam Schefter. Trade talks for the veteran wide receiver ramped up this week and Cooper will be heading to his third team in his career so far. The Browns will be sending the Cowboys a 2022 fifth and sixth-round pick with the Cowboys sending Cleveland Cooper and a sixth-round pick.

Cooper carries a $20 million cap hit for the Browns, who only have approximately $16 million in cap space heading into next season, so expect them to restructure his deal once he is in town. Cooper was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He was traded to the Cowboys in October of 2018 for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He helps to fill a need that the Browns desperately needed to address in the 2022 offseason.