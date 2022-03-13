 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady unretires, will play the 2022 season with the Buccaneers

He’s back.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady would like to interrupt your March Madness programming with this news bulletin: he is unretiring. Well, that didn’t take long. After retiring at the end of the 2021 season, Brady has decided to come back for his 23rd year in the NFL

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as the Buccaneers still hoped he would re-think leaving the game and they were right to hold out hope.

Brady was still at the top of his game statistically, but injuries and meltdowns hurt Tampa Bay’s chances in the postseason. They ended up losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Brady helped bring the team back from a 27-3 deficit, but ended up losing 30-27.

This news will boost the Buccaneers right back up as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl and give their offensive playmakers a boost in fantasy football. He’s back.

