Tom Brady unretires, will play the 2022 season with the Buccaneers

Tom Brady would like to interrupt your March Madness programming with this news bulletin: he is unretiring. Well, that didn’t take long. After retiring at the end of the 2021 season, Brady has decided to come back for his 23rd year in the NFL

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as the Buccaneers still hoped he would re-think leaving the game and they were right to hold out hope.

Brady was still at the top of his game statistically, but injuries and meltdowns hurt Tampa Bay’s chances in the postseason. They ended up losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Brady helped bring the team back from a 27-3 deficit, but ended up losing 30-27.

This news will boost the Buccaneers right back up as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl and give their offensive playmakers a boost in fantasy football. He’s back.