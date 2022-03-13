Tom Brady’s final TD ball sold for $518K at auction day before he un-retired

We see a lot of bad beats in sports. We don’t often see those beats come in the form of an auctioned football. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announced his un-retirement on Sunday to overshadow Selection Sunday. He’ll be back for his 23rd season in the NFL. With that news, assuming Brady doesn’t go TD-less in 2022, his “final” TD ball is now just another football in the wind.

Unfortunately, someone bought the “final” TD ball at an auction for $518,000 one day before Brady announced the news via Twitter. It was $518,628 to be exact. That’s a lot of money for just a regular Tom Brady TD football. The only hope for whoever bought the ball is that Brady flip-flops again and decides to call it quits. Seems like a long-shot at this point.

The TD pass was to Mike Evans in the NFC playoffs last season. The Bucs lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the postseason. Perhaps that aided a bit in Brady’s decision to return to the NFL and play one more season. He hasn’t really showed much aging over the past few seasons. Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 TDs in 2021. He finished second behind Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in NFL MVP voting.