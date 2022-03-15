Baker Mayfield sends out Tweet about uncertain future in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield sent out a tweet on Tuesday night stating his future with the team is unclear, hinting at a possible trade or exit. Check out his statement below:

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield is on the final year of his five-year deal with the Browns. His guaranteed contract for 2022 will pay him $18,858,000, so there’s a possibility the team trades Mayfield before the 2022 NFL season. That would add another QB into the trade market along with Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland selected Mayfield with the first pick back in 2018. Mayfield threw for 92 TD and 56 INTs with over 14,000 yards passing in four seasons with the Browns. Cleveland recently cut WR Jarvis Landry, making him a free agent. It seems the Browns are cleaning house to an extent and are heading into a new direction for 2022.

The Browns are reportedly trying to acquire QB Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. There have already been reports that Mayfield wouldn’t be included in a deal for Watson by the Browns, so that would mean the QB would be dealt elsewhere. This could be a precursor to a trade by the Browns for Watson, though nothing has been reported yet.