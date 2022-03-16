Possible trade destinations for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns seem to have given quarterback Baker Mayfield a vote of confidence for the 2022 season, although the player himself is a little less sure of his fit with the franchise. Mayfield posted a note on Twitter with uncertainty about his future, and that has fueled speculation about a possible move.

It’s hard to see the Browns trading Mayfield, especially after they acquired Amari Cooper in an effort to give the quarterback weapons to succeed. Nevertheless, Mayfield might decide he needs a new situation. Here are some potential destinations for the quarterback.

The Giants are thinking of blowing it all up, but maybe Mayfield can right the ship offensively. We’ve seen the former No. 1 overall pick have success, and the Giants have the skill group offensively to be dynamic. Daniel Jones is clearly not the answer at the position, so the Giants are going to have to address it at some point. It’s better for them to take a chance on Mayfield, who has shown he can be a solid quarterback, instead of banking on Jones to be decent.

The Seahawks have two awesome receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Drew Lock has been quite erratic over his career. Lock has the upside but Mayfield is a more proven commodity at this point. Seattle needs to shore up the offensive line but there’s a chance Mayfield does some serious damage with this duo beside him. The Seahawks are reportedly content with testing Lock out, so this is an unlikely landing spot.

The Colts might be willing to roll with Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan at quarterback, but this roster was built to be able to compete immediately. Indianapolis has a great running game, strong offensive line and capable defense. It’s possible Mayfield can reach the heights of his rookie season in this system. He’s had success in a similar setup in Cleveland, but the Colts seem to have a better structure in place organizationally.

This one is out there, considering the Steelers just signed Mitch Trubisky. The former Bills backup has never been in a real quarterback competition, so why not give him one? Mayfield gets the added benefit of playing the Browns twice a year and Pittsburgh’s offensive setup is solid with Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. This is a good fit, but is tough to see because of Pittsburgh’s move for Trubisky.