Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for 2022 draft picks

Compensation update: The Raiders are sending the No. 22 and No. 53 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports in exchange for Davante Adams.

Contract update: The Raiders are signing Davante Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports.

The Green Bay Packers are trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Schefter reports. The compensation hasn’t been formally announced, but Schefter’s initial report indicates that the Packers will receive “two prime draft picks” in exchange for their All-Pro wide receiver. The Raiders have the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following their Wild Card loss to the Bengals.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise following Aaron Rodgers’ announcement that he’d be returning to play with the team and his subsequent extension to keep him with the Packers through 2026. The Packers had franchise-tagged their star wideout ahead of the deadline, while rumors continued to swirl that the two sides remained far apart on contract negotiations to get a long-term deal in place.

Adams has had 1,300 or more receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in three of the last four seasons. He has made First-Team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, with Pro Bowl selections in each of the last five years. Adams gets a new home, where the Raiders are undoubtedly ready to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.