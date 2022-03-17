Raiders WR Davante Adams buys house next to new QB Derek Carr

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday and subsequently signed to the largest contract in NFL history for a wide receiver. He snagged a five-year, $141.25 million deal with his new team, and he’s wasted no time getting spending. The new wideout has purchased a home in his new city of Las Vegas — right next to his new quarterback, Derek Carr, Ian Rapoport notes.

The move was a big one for the Raiders, who have had a nearly-constant rotation of receivers since the departure of Amari Cooper back in 2018. Slot WR Hunter Renfrow shined in 2021, becoming the first wide receiver to crack 1,000 receiving yards since Cooper back in the 2016 NFL season, but the need for a true alpha remained strong in an increasingly competitive AFC West.

There has been plenty of question marks as to whether or not Derek Carr was the future at the quarterback position in Las Vegas, but at least for now, he’s likely to stay put.