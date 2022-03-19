Matthew Stafford reaches a four-year, $160 million extension with Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter. The thought is that this deal will allow Stafford to finish his career with the Rams. Specifically, it looks like Stafford signed a three-year extension with an added year for cap purposes, per Ian Rapoport.

Stafford joined the Rams in 2021 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Lions up to that point. Stafford and the Rams won Super Bowl 56 and have more on the mind with this extension. Stafford was drafted by the Lions with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Stafford is coming off a top-three season out of his 13-year pro career. He played in all 17 games, threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. Stafford just turned 34 and will be under contract until he is 38. In his first season away from Detroit, he captured a Lombardi Trophy and he and the Rams seem intent on adding to that trophy case.