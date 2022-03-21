Report: Falcons fielding trade calls for Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons are fielding trade calls for their longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Monday is reportedly the day that decides Ryan’s fate in Atlanta. The team is either projected to trade him by 4 p.m., which is when he’s set to earn a $7.5 million roster bonus, or keep him on the roster for at least one more season.

There’s no shortage of teams with holes at quarterback and Ryan has been an elite level signal-caller at times in his career. He’s thrown for over 4,000 yards 10 times in his career and has thrown over 20 touchdowns in every single season he’s played in the pros except for his rookie year.

The Seattle Seahawks could use a new quarterback after shipping Russell Wilson off to Denver for a small fortune in players and draft picks. They could use some of those picks to make an offer on Ryan and a short-term solution until they find their next franchise QB. Pittsburgh is also in need of a QB now that Big Ben has retired. The Carolina Panthers have a lot of issues, and QB play was one of them last season with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker never getting the job done on a consistent basis.

Any of those teams should probably be pushing Atlanta to make a deal by 4 p.m. today. Some teams like the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts could be in that conversation too. Particularly Indy having just dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.