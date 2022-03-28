Detroit Lions to be featured on Hard Knocks in 2022

Football fans across America love sitting down every Sunday during training camp and tuning into the latest edition of Hard Knocks, HBO’s annual behind-the-scenes miniseries that embeds a film crew with an NFL team.

In 2022, HBO will be telling the story of the Detroit Lions and second-year coach Dan Campbell, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hard Knocks this summer will be starring the Detroit Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2022

“The five-episode season debuts Tuesday, Aug. 9, with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 6 season finale,” per Schefter.

Campbell has already proved to be an interesting and wildly entertaining character as far as NFL head coaches go. In his introductory presser he said he wants his team to bite kneecaps off. He also wears his emotions on his sleeve, crying during a postgame press conference this year after a close loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which is a refreshing take from the typical cold and calculated view many head coaches give off.

As if Campbell wasn’t interesting enough, the franchise as a whole will have plenty to follow this summer. The show will probably have a heavy focus on QB Jared Goff, who will likely be leading the team again this season as a bridge until the Lions find their ultimate franchise QB. Showrunners will also have a chance to work closely with whoever the second-overall pick will be in this year’s NFL Draft.

This is going to be Detroit’s first appearance on Hard Knocks, making them the 15th NFL team to be on the show. The Cowboys, Bengals and Rams have all be the subject of the series on multiple occasions. Last season, the Indianapolis Colts were featured on the first-ever season-long Hard Knocks, which began at the start of the regular season. The Cowboys were featured on the traditional training camp edition, which typically ends after final roster cuts are made.