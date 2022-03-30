Bruce Arians retiring from coaching, moving into front office role with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Bruce Arians for the 2022 NFL season, but it won’t be on the sidelines. Even with Tom Brady deciding to come back after initially retiring, Arians has decided he’s had enough with the headset. He’s retiring from coaching and moving into a front office role with the team. Arians statement is a novel and a half, so you can head here to check out what he had to say on retiring from coaching and moving into a new role.

Here’s a statement from Todd Bowles, who will take over as head coach, via the Bucs official team site:

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” said Bowles. “Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”

Bowles has previous head coaching experience with the New York Jets and has served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2019. Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich were both in consideration for other job openings this season after another successful campaign with the Bucs, but ultimately both decided to come back. Maybe they knew this was in the works, but eventually Tampa Bay decided Bowles was the right man for the job.

We’ll see if there’s any fallout from this move regarding Brady’s comeback. The quarterback surely must’ve known this was a possibility when he decided to make a comeback, but it’s still tough when the team has Super Bowl expectations. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are +700 to win the 2022 Super Bowl. That puts them in second place at the moment behind the Buffalo Bills.