Georgia DT Jordan Davis shows off speed at the NFL Combine [Video]

Update — Davis’ official 40-yard dash time is 4.78! It went down from his unofficial, which is surprising to say the least.

Jordan Davis’ official 40-yard dash time: 4.78 seconds. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

It’s not everyday you see a 341-pound defensive lineman haul it in a 40-yard dash. Well today is one of those days as Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis clocked an unofficial 4.82 40 time during Saturday’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

This is like going into Madden and turning up the speed sliders on your linemen just for fun. He’s legitimately moving with the speed of a skill position player.

For those who followed Davis during his collegiate career in Athens, him displaying this level of athletic ability isn’t much of a shock. He was a black hole during the Bulldogs’ national championship run this past season, often requiring opposing offensive lines to double him. The Charlotte native ended up taking home both the Outland Trophy and the Bednarik Award along with helping UGA hoist the College Football Playoff trophy.

He’s being projected as a first-rounder with some mock drafts having him as the first defensive lineman to be taken off the board. There’s certainly some NFL scouts and coaches who are salivating over the idea of inserting this powerful and speedy wrecking ball into their defense.