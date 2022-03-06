Aaron Rodgers expected to make decision for 2022 season on Tuesday

With NFL free agency quickly approaching, all eyes are on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will be making his decision on his future on Tuesday. That day will be more important for the Packers as it is the deadline for the franchise tag.

As of right now, the Packers have not indicated either way if they will tag superstar wide receiver by Tuesday’s afternoon deadline. If Rodgers decides to not return to Green Bay, then he could end up with the Denver Broncos. Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this offseason to be their head coach, which could be the key link to a potential move happening.

However, for the Broncos to get Rodgers, who is still under contract, it would cost them the No. 9 overall pick (first round), No. 40 overall pick (second round), and also next year’s first-round pick, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Klis also added that the Broncos are also expected to deal an active player or two in a deal for Rodgers. But he mentioned that if Adams became a part of a deal, then you could see Jerry Jeudy or Tim Patrick involved.

If Rodgers were to join the Broncos that would make them a contender for the Super Bowl and improve their odds to win the AFC West. But if he stays in Green Bay, then they will be among the favorites in the NFC to get to Super Bowl 57.