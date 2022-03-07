Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season after betting on NFL games, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The alleged activity took place during a five-day period in November 2021 while Ridley was away from the team and on the non-football illness list. He stepped away to deal with mental health issues.

This suspension will cause Ridley’s contract to toll for the 2022 season, putting him under contract until the 2023 season with the Falcons.

Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Feb 15, 2023, and can appeal the suspension within three days.

The NFL’s press release, seen below, states that Ridley had no inside information or involved any “coaches, staff’ teammates or other players in his betting activity.”

The Falcons have also issued a statement: