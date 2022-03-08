Aaron Rodgers to remain with Packers for 2022 season, signs 4-year $200 million deal

While many thought this past season would be it, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is giving it another go. Despite all the turmoil that surrounded the offseason, followed by claiming the top overall seed and losing in the playoffs again, Rodgers has decided to return for at least one more campaign with the Packers. The news is not official yet, but Pat McAfee, who brings Rodgers on his popular podcast regularly, is reporting the news.

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.



There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.



Retirement was a real consideration & in the end



HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport is reporting Rodgers has agreed to terms on a four-year, $200M deal with $153 million guaranteed.

It’s a bit surprising after everything that went down in 2021, a season that ended with a Divisional round loss to the Niners. Instead of leaving the franchise or retiring, Rodgers will be back for at least one more season.

Rodgers hasn’t really lost a step at QB despite being 38 years old. He’s coming off what will likely be another MVP season. A-Rod threw for 37 TDs and just 4 INTs with 4,115 yards passing over 16 games in 2021. He led the NFL in passer rating (111.9) and QBR (69.3) for a second consecutive year. Rodgers also helped lead the Packers to another NFC North division crown and the best record in the NFL at 13-4.

The return of Rodgers likely means the same for WR Davante Adams, who becomes a free agent this offseason. The Packers most likely move is to franchise tag Adams on a one-year deal and let him walk after this season, giving it another shot at reaching the Super Bowl. The Packers would also have a shot at retaining Adams in free agency if all goes well.

If Rodgers and Adams are gone, the Packers can focus on rebuilding, something that may not be as difficult as it appears. Jordan Love will have sat behind Rodgers for three seasons (sounds familiar?). Love will have a good grasp on the offense and the Packers have both RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon under contract through at least 2023. The defense is young and intact. The offensive line has plenty of talent. The one goal would be developing Love and replenishing the wide receiving core.

With Rodgers and Adams back, the Packers should be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl and NFC North again. The Packers are 12/1 to win the Super Bowl in 2022 with the bulk of the team returning. Green Bay should also be considered a heavy favorite to win the NFC North.