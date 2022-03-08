Who will be the Seahawks starting QB in 2022?

The Seattle Seahawks officially moved on from the Russell Wilson era on Tuesday as they officially traded the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal.

One of the players going to Seattle is young quarterback Drew Lock, who was drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Lock will now get a shot to compete for the starting job this upcoming season with currently no other quarterbacks on the roster.

Geno Smith, who was the backup to Wilson and started in three games last season, is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Now granted, there could be a chance that Smith re-signs with the Seahawks based off this news, but for right now it’s Lock’s show.

Lock started the last three games of the 2021 regular season for Denver because of Teddy Bridgewater going down with a concussion. In those three games, the 25-year-old Lock completed 63.3% of his passes for 560 yards and a touchdown.

The last time the former Mizzou quarterback was a full-time starter was in the 2020 season. Lock completed 57.3% of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. It wasn’t a great last two seasons for Lock. But now he’ll go to a new team where he has tight end Noah Fant, along with star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at his disposal.