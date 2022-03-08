Adam Schefter got a phone call with Russell Wilson trade details live on-air

When you come to a fork in the road what do you do? Well, if you are Yogi Berra or Adam Schefter, you take it. That is what happened with Schefter live on TV discussing the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Schefter was mid-segment when he received a call that he said was about the full details of the trade.

Adam Schefter took a call live on TV so he could get the full details of the Russell Wilson deal lol pic.twitter.com/XnUHMG7H3O — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 8, 2022

Wilson was traded from the Seahawks in a blockbuster deal that saw Seattle send the veteran quarterback and a fourth-round pick to Denver. In return, the Seahawks received quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. They also received two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Wilson had spent his entire career with the Seahawks until this point. Drafted in 2012 out of Wisconsin, Wilson led the Seahawks to the postseason in his rookie year. They fell in the Divisional Round, but in his second year, the team made the Super Bowl. Who did he help the Seahawks beat that year in Super Bowl XLVIII? The Denver Broncos.