Adam Schefter got a phone call with Russell Wilson trade details live on-air

When being the information guy and the on-camera guy collide, Max Kellerman tells you to go get the information.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When you come to a fork in the road what do you do? Well, if you are Yogi Berra or Adam Schefter, you take it. That is what happened with Schefter live on TV discussing the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Schefter was mid-segment when he received a call that he said was about the full details of the trade.

Wilson was traded from the Seahawks in a blockbuster deal that saw Seattle send the veteran quarterback and a fourth-round pick to Denver. In return, the Seahawks received quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. They also received two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Wilson had spent his entire career with the Seahawks until this point. Drafted in 2012 out of Wisconsin, Wilson led the Seahawks to the postseason in his rookie year. They fell in the Divisional Round, but in his second year, the team made the Super Bowl. Who did he help the Seahawks beat that year in Super Bowl XLVIII? The Denver Broncos.

