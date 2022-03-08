Report: Seahawks could explore trading Tyler Lockett after Russell Wilson exit

The Seattle Seahawks could be headed toward a fire-sale or a full-scale rebuild for the 2022 NFL season. On Tuesday afternoon, the Seahawks dealt QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal involving QB Drew Lock and TE Noah Fant. Now, it appears the Seahawks may not be done dealing parts of their offense. WR Tyler Lockett could be available via trade, per Evan Massey.

The Seahawks were able to acquire Lock, Fant and a slew of picks in the deal involving Wilson. That puts the team in a decent position in a rebuild. There’s a chance Lockett and even WR DK Metcalf aren’t going to put up with a rebuild/having Lock or another QB under center. If that’s the case, we could see one or both wideouts on the way out. Metcalf being dealt would be surprising, but he also feels like the strong personality who would demand a trade after something like this.

That is purely speculative. It will be difficult to deal both Lockett and Metcalf given the kind of ask the Seahawks would have and the money involved. Lockett is owed $10 million in 2022 and his salary progressively rises, capping out at $23.95 million in the final two years of his contract. That would be difficult for any team to fit in under the cap long-term. Metcalf has one year left on his rookie deal before hitting free agency. He’ll command a very hefty payday as well.