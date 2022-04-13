Derek Carr news: Raiders QB signs $121.5 million contract extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and their starting quarterback Derek Carr have agreed to terms that will keep the signal caller around until 2025, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The contract is a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M. We haven’t heard what his guaranteed money will be yet. The details of the contract will help us decipher if the team is 100 percent in on Carr or are just giving him a year or two to win big before letting him go if he doesn’t.

Carr has yet to get over the hump in the playoffs, but has shown he is good enough to get his team there. And now that the Raiders went out and paid big money to bring in wide receiver Davante Adams from the Packers, Carr will have more pressure to win or be replaced.

This is a huge season for the Raiders. They brought in Josh McDaniels as the head coach, paid Carr and got a Top 5 receiver for him to throw to.