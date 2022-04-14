Would be a “surprise” Kyler Murray plays on rookie deal in 2022

Earlier this offseason, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his agent made a social media post indicating the quarterback would like a new contract before the final year of his rookie deal. Unfortunately for Murray, the team did not step up to extend his contract and in turn, Murray’s agent rescinded the contract proposal he had put on the table, per Tom Pelissero.

Four QBs – Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr – have signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more in the past month as the market continues to go up.



Murray is due about $5.5 million in 2022, and it’d be a surprise if he plays on that deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

According to Pelissero, the Cardinals still want to get a deal done, but with no negotiations ongoing, other NFL teams have taken notice. It doesn’t look like Murray will play on his rookie contract, so a deal must get done. The odds remain good that they get a deal done, but the idea of a trade can’t be negated out of hand. The NFL has shown us of late that if things aren’t working out, teams are going to be more willing to make a big move to change direction and get on the path they see as the most conducive to winning.