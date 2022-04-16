Robby Anderson doesn’t want Baker Mayfield in Carolina

The 2022 Carolina Panthers have another question mark under center ahead of the new season. Their incumbent signal-caller Sam Darnold clearly showed in 2021 that he is not the long-term answer and the second try at the Cam Newton experiment crashed and burned. The Panthers have the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and could be looking at trying to find their quarterback of the future there. With this draft class though and the “talent” level of the quarterback class, they are better off taking an offensive lineman. The other option is looking into another franchise’s “trash” to see if they can find some “treasure”.

One scenario for the Panthers to pursue would be acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. The young quarterback is on the outs as the Browns brought in Deshaun Watson in a trade. Mayfield is feeling scorned and is hoping to have a new home in 2022. He and Darnold weirdly share the same cap hit for the upcoming season so fans have thrown out the idea of an old switcheroo for the two quarterbacks.

Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson weighed in on Instagram. On a post about Ian Rapoport saying that Carolina is the most likely landing spot for Mayfield, Anderson commented “Nooooo”. Anderson followed it up and doubled down on his opinion on another post saying “Facts” confirming that he doesn’t want Mayfield in town.

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson does not want his team trading for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Check out his comment below….. pic.twitter.com/fAzsqLdESI — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 15, 2022

For the record, Anderson had 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns in the 2021 season. Darnold isn’t the answer and the Panthers need to find some sort of solution for the upcoming season. Mayfield would have to literally TRY to be worse than Darnold was in 2021. For a wide receiver putting up easily replaceable numbers with a deadweight quarterback, Anderson may want to bow out of this debate. On the chance that Mayfield does come to Carolina, he has shown that he has the personality of someone that will see these comments and help fellow wide receiver DJ Moore set receiving records without targeting Anderson once.