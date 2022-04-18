Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin will not participate in off-season programs

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason and as revenue from television deals keeps expanding, salaries don’t look like they’ll dip anytime soon. That fact coupled with some star wide receivers looking for extensions will keep Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin on the sidelines this offseason until further notice, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All three receivers are looking for raises before their current contracts end and all three have plenty of talent to backup their requests. Samuel, who was the most productive receiver of the three last season, scrubbed the 49ers from his social media presence earlier this offseason, causing a bit of a stir, but skipping team activities is a direct tactic in negotiations.

Both Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have already moved on to new teams this offseason after trying to negotiate new contracts. The possibility of a trade or two isn’t crazy, but for now, the odds are in favor of all three remaining with their teams come Week 1.