 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers would “sign Baker Mayfield the very next day,” if he were cut

By Chet Gresham
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

With offseason workouts starting this week, the future home of Baker Mayfield continues to be unknown. Mayfield predictably didn’t report to the Browns after losing his starting job when the Browns traded for DeShaun Watson.

Cleveland hasn’t released Mayfield, as they would like to get some compensation for him in a trade, but so far that hasn’t happened. With the NFL Draft coming up soon, we could see more movement, as teams trade for picks and try to secure a possible starting QB like Mayfield.

Where he ends up is still very much a question, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Seahawks and Steelers are both interested. The Panthers are an obvious choice, but he doubts they’d take on his salary in a trade.

In the end, Mayfield will likely go to a team willing to give something up in a trade, but if it comes down to cutting him, we could see Mayfield in a Steelers uniform in 2022.

More From DraftKings Nation