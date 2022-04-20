Steelers would “sign Baker Mayfield the very next day,” if he were cut

With offseason workouts starting this week, the future home of Baker Mayfield continues to be unknown. Mayfield predictably didn’t report to the Browns after losing his starting job when the Browns traded for DeShaun Watson.

Cleveland hasn’t released Mayfield, as they would like to get some compensation for him in a trade, but so far that hasn’t happened. With the NFL Draft coming up soon, we could see more movement, as teams trade for picks and try to secure a possible starting QB like Mayfield.

Where he ends up is still very much a question, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Seahawks and Steelers are both interested. The Panthers are an obvious choice, but he doubts they’d take on his salary in a trade.

Panthers? Seahawks? Steelers?



Where will Baker Mayfield end up this season? pic.twitter.com/Ucn1eZaIZy — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 20, 2022

In the end, Mayfield will likely go to a team willing to give something up in a trade, but if it comes down to cutting him, we could see Mayfield in a Steelers uniform in 2022.